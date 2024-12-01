Ketttering Town FC fans arrive at Latimer Park ready for their big second round FA Cup tie with Doncaster Rovers

By Kate Cronin and Alison Bagley
Published 1st Dec 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 1st Dec 2024, 11:59 BST
Here’s all the pictures from around the ground as Poppies fans arrive to see their team take on the League 2 side.

It’s the biggest day at Latimer Park for years as Kettering Town begin their lunchtime home tie in the FA Cup.

We captured all the action in the build-up to the game, which is being screened live on BBC2.

Kettering Town FC V Doncaster Rovers FA Cup Round 2

