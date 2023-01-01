Kettering's New Year's Day home clash with Peterborough Sports is postponed

A pitch inspection was held at Latimer Park this morning (Sunday) and the surface was deemed unplayable following the rain of the last 48 hours.

No new date for the game with Sports, which was due to the be the second part of a festive double-header between the two clubs after the Poppies won 2-1 in Peterborough, has yet been confirmed.

It means the Poppies will now have to wait until next Saturday (January 7) to return to Vanarama National League North action when they head to Bradford (Park Avenue).