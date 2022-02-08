Kettering's Kyren sees hopes ended by Robertson

Kyren Wilson

Kettering’s Kyren Wilson saw his Cazoo Players Championship hopes end at the first hurdle in Wolverhampton on Monday night.

The ‘Warrior’ was up against Neil Robertson in the first round in a clash between the players ranked No.5 and No.4 respectively in the world rankings.

And it was Australian Robertson who prevailed 6-4 after a tough battle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robertson’s preparations had been far from ideal, having tested positive for Covid-19 after travelling back from Berlin following the recent German Masters. He then underwent a period of isolation.

Wilson, meanwhile, went into the encounter having enjoyed a good record against Robertson of late.

The Kettering cueman had won four of their previous five meetings, but it was 21-time ranking event Robertson who cranked up the heat early on.

Breaks of 114 and 60 helped Robertson into a 2-1 lead. He then doubled his advantage heading into the mid-session, after claiming the fourth on the black to lead 3-1.

Wilson battled his way back into the tie when play resumed, taking two on the bounce to restore parity at 3-3.

Robertson responded with 94 to take the seventh, before Wilson fired in a superb run of 141 to make it 4-4.

A break of exactly 100 moved Robertson to within a frame of victory.

He then unlocked the path to victory in the 10th frame with a superb shot on the green to develop the brown.