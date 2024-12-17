Kettering Town's New Year's Day derby date at Harborough Town will be all-ticket

Harborough Town and Kettering Town played out a 1-1 league draw back in August (Picture: Phil Passingham)

Kettering Town's New Year's Day derby clash at Harborough Town has been declared an all-ticket fixture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be segregated areas for home and away supporters for the clash at the Bee Hive, which kicks off at 3pm.

The Poppies have been allocated 400 tickets for the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central fixture, with the capacity for the match set at 1,600.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Harborough do not sell out their own 1,200 allocation, then there is the possibility Kettering will be allocated extra tickets if there is the demand.

Harborough, who like Kettering enjoyed an excellent FA Cup run this season before losing 5-3 at league one Reading in round two, recently slipped into the relegation zone and are currently averaging less than 400 for home league matches this season.

Although in different counties, just 12 miles separate the clubs, and a statement on the Kettering Town website read: "Following discussions between both clubs, local authorities and police, it has been decided that this game will have fan segregation and will be ALL-TICKET.

"Fans from either club will not be allowed to enter the ground without a ticket, that has not been purchased in advance of the game. Tickets are not transferable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On match day, Poppies fans should enter and exit the ground via the turnstiles on the left-hand side of the club house when entering the car park. Stewards will be present to facilitate entry to the ground.

"Portable toilets will be placed at the top end of the ground, along with additional catering facilities for food and drink.

"Entry prices for all supporters: Adults £12, Concessions £6 and u16 £2.

"Any KTFC supporters who buy tickets for the home end will be refused entry and ejected from the ground, as will any home fans be from the away end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"KTFC will be allocated 400 tickets of the 1,600 capacity for the match. Additional tickets may be available if Harborough do not sell all of their tickets.

"Given the anticipated demand, the KTFC tickets will be released on a priority basis for season ticket holders and Travel Club members, and then on a first come first serve basis.

"The KTFC tickets will be available on December 23, 2024 between 7-10pm from the KTFC Social Club.

"We thank you in advance for your co-operation, and understanding, and hope that all fans enjoy the game safely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For more information https://harboroughtownfc.org/ticket-information-harborough-town-vs-kettering-town-1st-jan-2025/"

The match is the second between the teams this season, with Harborough securing a 1-1 draw at Latimer Park back on August Bank Holiday Monday in front of a crowd just shy of 1,600 people.