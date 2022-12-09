Kettering Town's home clash with AFC Fylde falls foul of sub-zero conditions
Kettering Town’s home game with AFC Fylde has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.
The decision was taken following an early pitch inspection at Latimer Park this afternoon.
And, following the recent cold snap, it was determined the pitch would still be frozen tomorrow and, with Fylde due to leave early in the morning, the decision was taken to postpone the clash in the Vanarama National League North.
A new date for the game has not yet been confirmed and the Poppies are due to be back in action in their final game before Christmas next Tuesday night when they head to AFC Telford United.