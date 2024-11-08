Kettering Town's FA Cup clash with Doncaster Rovers to be shown live on BBC
The Poppies’ clash against the Sky Bet League Two high-flyers has been selected for full coverage, and will be played at Latimer Park on Sunday, December 1, with a midday kick-off.
It will be the second successive time that Kettering’s FA Cup exploits have been aired to the nation, with last weekend’s 2-1 giant-killing win at Northampton Town also broadcast on BBC2.
The Poppies' match is one of five matches selected for live coverage across the weekend, and is arguably the pick of the bunch.
The other matches are Harrogate versus Gainsborough Trinity (Nov 29, BBC2), Wealdstone against Wycombe Wanderers (Nov 30, ITV1), AFC Wimbledon versus Dagenham & Redbridge (Nov 30, ITVX) and Solihull Moors' home date with Bromley (Dec 1, ITV1).
The news means yet another cash boost for the Poppies coffers, with all clubs featuring live on television reported to receive around £50,000 from the TV companies.
A club statement read: “With the excitement of the Emirates FA Cup Second Round draw on Sunday, where it was announced that Kettering Town will play Doncaster Rovers, we can confirm that the match will be televised live on BBC Two on Sunday, December 1 with kick off at midday.
“Following the draw, there have been extensive positive discussions regarding the arrangements for the match which has led to this exciting outcome.
"Kettering Town FC would like to express their gratitude and thanks to Doncaster Rovers, the FA and the BBC. Details of the pricing and availability of match tickets will be communicated shortly.”