Kettering Town's 'energy and endeavour' pleases boss Culverhouse

Connor Johnson, who scored the winning goal, applauds the Kettering Town fans after the 2-1 victory over Chorley. Pictures by Peter Short

The Poppies ended a run of five games without a victory with a notable 2-1 success over fifth-placed Chorley in the Vanarama National League North.

Chris Smith fired the hosts into the lead five minutes into the second half at Latimer Park before fellow defender Connor Johnson headed home the second.

Chorley replied with a Connor Hall penalty after he had been fouled in the area by Smith but Kettering saw things out to seal the points.

“The energy and endeavour was there, that’s all we can ask for,” boss Culverhouse said.

“The pitch dictates certain things but they gave everything they have got again.

“It was a great ball in for the second goal, it was a ‘come and head me ball’ and the lad certainly did. Jonno (Johnson) has been excellent since he came back, really good.

“And it was nice to see Smudge (Smith) get one as well. It was balls into the box that caused problems and that’s what we need to keep doing.

Connor Johnson's header finds the net to put the Poppies 2-0 up

“I thought we got a little bit sloppy when we were 2-0 up, we took our foot off it a little bit and invited the pressure.

“We got very deep, the distance between our front and back was too big. But that just comes from not winning for a while, they wanted to hold on to something and you can understand that.

“But, to a man, they were excellent again.”

The Poppies had Gary Stohrer back after a three-match ban and, with George Cooper and Connor Kennedy still to return, Culverhouse’s squad is beginning to look that bit stronger again.

Ian Culverhouse was pleased to see his team return to winning ways

He introduced both Ty Deacon and Callum Stead from the bench during the second half.

And he added: “Ty has been struggling with a septic toe so we have had to be careful with him but he’s back now.

“It’s nice to have some weapons to come off the bench.