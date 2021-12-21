Kettering Town's clash with Southport called off due to Covid cases
The two teams were due to meet at Latimer Park tonight (Tuesday).
Kettering Town's home clash with Southport tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed.
The Poppies confirmed in a short statement that "due to Covid in the Kettering Town squad" the Vanarama National League North clash has been called off.
In a short statement, the Poppies said: "Due to Covid in the Kettering Town squad and after discussions with the league and Southport, unfortunately tonight’s game has been officially postponed.
"We will advise of a rearranged date as soon as possible."
It is not yet clear how the situation in the Kettering squad will affect their scheduled Northants derby at Brackley Town on Boxing Day and the home clash with Kidderminster Harriers on December 28.