Kettering Town's clash with Southport called off due to Covid cases

Kettering Town's home clash with Southport has been called off

Kettering Town's home clash with Southport tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed.

The Poppies confirmed in a short statement that "due to Covid in the Kettering Town squad" the Vanarama National League North clash has been called off.

In a short statement, the Poppies said: "Due to Covid in the Kettering Town squad and after discussions with the league and Southport, unfortunately tonight’s game has been officially postponed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We will advise of a rearranged date as soon as possible."