Kettering Town's clash at Alfreton Town called off

Kettering Town's clash at Alfreton Town is off

Kettering Town's Vanarama National League North match at Alfreton Town today (Saturday) has been called off.

A pitch inspection was held at the Impact Arena at 10.30am after snow fell in the area yesterday and rain arrived this morning.

And it was decided that the pitch was waterlogged meaning the game will now have to be rescheduled.