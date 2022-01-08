Kettering Town's clash at Alfreton Town called off
The decision was made following a morning pitch inspection
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 10:41 am
Saturday, 8th January 2022, 10:45 am
Kettering Town's Vanarama National League North match at Alfreton Town today (Saturday) has been called off.
A pitch inspection was held at the Impact Arena at 10.30am after snow fell in the area yesterday and rain arrived this morning.
And it was decided that the pitch was waterlogged meaning the game will now have to be rescheduled.
The Poppies are due to be back in action on Tuesday night when they head to St James Park for the return clash with Brackley Town after Paul Cox' s team defeated their high-flying Northamptonshire neighbours 3-1 at Latimer Park last Sunday.