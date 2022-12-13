Kettering Town's clash at AFC Telford United called off as cold snap continues
Kettering Town’s Vanarama National League North clash at AFC Telford United tonight (Tuesday) has been called off due to a frozen pitch.
The Bucks had covered their pitch at the New Bucks Head for nearly a week but, following a lunchtime inspection, the surface was deemed unplayable meaning the game will now have to be rearranged for a later date.
The postponement means the Poppies will now be without a game until they head to Peterborough Sports for the first part of a festive double-header between the two teams on Boxing Day.