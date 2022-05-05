Kettering Town's approach won't change, says goal hero Stead

Callum Stead in action during Monday's 1-0 win over Alfreton Town in which he scored the only goal of the game. Picture by Peter Short

The Poppies head to Curzon Ashton on Saturday for their last game of the regular Vanarama National League North season sitting in the last play-off place.

Kettering are just ahead of Boston United by virtue of a better goal difference of two.

A win should be enough to secure a play-off spot for Ian Culverhouse’s team as long as former boss Paul Cox doesn’t guide the Pilgrims to a huge victory at relegation-threatened Farsley Celtic while Alfreton Town could yet snatch seventh place if they beat Guiseley and both the Poppies and Boston lose.

It’s all set to be another dramatic day, just like it was on Bank Holiday Monday.

Stead grabbed the only goal of the game as Kettering beat Alfreton 1-0 in their last home match of the campaign while Boston were stung by a late equaliser as they were held by Gloucester City.

That swung things back in the Poppies’ favour and, according to goal hero Stead, left the home dressing-room at Latimer Park “buzzing”.

“It was a great three points and then we heard the news that Boston had drawn so it put us in the play-offs and we were all buzzing,” Stead said.

“Hopefully we can get another three points this weekend and then, from there, who knows?

“It’s a great position to be in and I don’t think anyone expected it really.

“We will just give it everything and hopefully we can get the win and make it into the play-offs where anything is possible.

“We will play our usual game. We will go through the same sort of routine.

“We will be doing everything we can. It’s one more game to try to win.”

Stead won and then converted a first-half penalty to settle Monday’s contest with fellow play-off hopefuls Alfreton.

The win made it just one defeat in their last 11 matches for the Poppies while they have kept six clean sheets in the same period.

There was a hint of controversy over the decision to award the spot-kick.

But Stead, who has been a real hit with the Kettering fans since signing from Hitchin Town in early February, felt the referee got the decision right.

“The lads did well,” Stead, who has now scored six goals since arriving at Latimer Park, added.

“It was a physical game and it was tough to play pretty football on our pitch.

“I think it was a penalty, he definitely clipped me.