Poppies Trust hope to raise funds for a new terrace

The Kettering Town (Poppies) Supporters Trust have launched a ‘Tin Hat Fund’ as they bid to raise money for a new terrace at Latimer Park.

The Trust are hoping to raise £25,000 to buy and install a new terraces for the ‘Morrisons End’ of the ground, similar to the one already in place at the other end of the stadium.

Should the funds be raised, the Trust will look to purchase the new terrace, which will also be able to be moved to the proposed new ground, which the club are hoping to build at Frenches Field in the town in the future.

The Trust are set to announce a number of fundraising initiatives in the coming weeks but, in the meantime, they are already receiving donations from supporters.

Trust vice-chairman Richard Atkinson said: “The idea of a proper terrace at the Morrisons end is a great one. It will help improve the facilities at Latimer Park and can be moved to a new ground as and when that happens.

“The fans coming together to help raise this money will also send a positive message to the owner and board that we are willing to play our part in the future of the club.

“Improved facilities at Latimer Park can only help to bring more people through the gates and help the club continue it’s rebuilding process.

“Although the £25,000 required seems like a huge total, if everyone gets on board with this project, the Trust are sure that it can be achieved.”

The Trust has already set up an account for those wanting to make a donation.

The details are as follows – Bank: Lloyds. Account Name: Kettering Town (Poppies) Supporters Trust. Sort Code: 30-94-68. Account Number: 07080655. Those donating are asked to add the reference ‘Tin Hat Fund to any contributions.