Poppies boss Law happy to add an experienced duo

Marcus Law believes his new-look backroom team will help Kettering Town progress next season.

The Poppies boss’ first pieces of business for the summer saw him bring former Hinckley United and Corby Town midfielder Richard Lavery as his new assistant-manager while the vastly experienced Paul Bastock has joined the club as goalkeeping coach.

Having seen their promotion hopes ended in the Evo-Stik South League Premier play-off semi-finals last season, there was an exodus of the backroom

staff with Mitch Austin, John Ramshaw, Jim Freeman, Craig Mander and James Alger all departing for pastures new.

But Law has now added new faces in the dugout.

Lavery also played for the likes of Barwell and Tamworth in a long playing career before taking his steps into coach with Hinckley AFC.

Bastock, who played for the Poppies in the 1990s, made headlines last season as he set a new record of 1,277 first-class appearances, beating the previous mark set by England legend Peter Shilton and is now taking on his first coaching role.

And Law believes he has the right people in place.

“They both have serious experience in terms of what they have achieved during their playing careers,” Law said.

“And that will ensure there is a lot of respect for them in the dressing-room because they have been there and done it.

“They are fresh in the fact that they have only just finished playing and they know what to expect from the modern player.

“They are big personalities and they both have a winning mentality.

“Put it all together with what I feel I do, I think it will work well for us.

“They also both have good networks, which will be useful but they know what is required to succeed at this and higher levels and it will then be up to the players to deliver on it.

“I am just really pleased to have both guys on board. I really feel with what they bring, they can help the team progress.”