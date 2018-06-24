Mulligan the latest to leave Poppies

Gary Mulligan has become the latest player to leave Kettering Town this summer.

In a shock announcement, the Irish striker-turned-centre-half, confirmed on social media that he would be moving on and it is believed Corby Town could be a possible destination for him where he would link up with former team-mates Steve Kinniburgh - the Steelmen boss - and frontman Elliot Sandy.

Mulligan enjoyed a three-and-a-half-year stint at Latimer Park during which he made 150 appearances and scored five goals while helping the Poppies win the Southern League Division One Central title and also playing a pivotal role in a fine campaign last time out, which ultimately ended in play-off heartbreak.

However, his time with Kettering is now up and he wrote on Twitter: “I’d like to thank all the players, staff and fans @KTFCOfficial for the last 3 1/2 seasons it's been a pleasure but I’ve decided to move on, some good memories along the way. Good luck for the 2018/19 season.”

The news was later confirmed by the club and boss Marcus Law said: “Gary was a tremendous player on and off the pitch and we thank him and wish him well for the future.”

Mulligan follows Liam Bateman, Kalern Thomas and Ben Baker in departing Kettering this summer with the club unlikely to confirm any new arrivals until the registrations for next season open at the beginning of July.