Long trip is rewarded as Poppies claim an impressive win

Kettering Town made a long midweek trip worthwhile as they claimed an impressive 3-0 victory at Tiverton Town.

The win in Devon strengthened the Poppies’; grip on a play-off place in the Evo-Stik South Premier as they secured their second success of the week following on from Saturday’s 6-0 thrashing of Bishop’s Stortford.

Marcus Law was able to name an unchanged starting line-up for the clash and, after an even start, Kettering took the lead on 25 minutes.

Tom Marshall delivered a free-kick into the area and Brett Solkhon headed home into the far corner.

Kalern Thomas has a shot saved after a driving run but there were a couple of let offs for the Poppies before half-time with Tiverton creating a couple of decent openings.

However, Kettering doubled their advantage just past the hour when Rhys Hoenes found Mathew Stevens and the frontman ensured his purple patch in front of goal continued as he, in turn, found the top corner.

Tiverton’s task was made harder when Ben Mammola was sent-off for an incident following a foul on Thomas.

Kettering had further chances with Gary Mulligan having a header saved while Rene Howe shot over after being played in by fellow substitute Gary Stohrer.

But they did wrap things up in stoppage-time when they won a penalty after a foul on Hoenes and Solkhon stepped up to score his second of the night from 12 yards.

The Poppies remain in fourth place but have closed the gap on both King’s Lynn Town and Weymouth and can now look forward to a tricky trip to Chesham United, who currently sit in the final play-off place, at the weekend.