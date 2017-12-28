Law delighted with Poppies' festive joy

Marcus Law hailed a “very good Christmas” for Kettering Town as they maintained their push for promotion with a 4-2 success at St Neots Town on Boxing Day.

The Poppies followed up last weekend’s 6-0 success over Dunstable Town with another victory, which moved them to within a point of leaders King’s Lynn Town at the top of the Evo-Stik South League Premier.

The Linnets visit Latimer Park for a top-of-the-table showdown on New Year’s Day and the Poppies will head into that with a spring in their step after two goals from Rene Howe and one each for Aaron O’Connor and Mathew Stevens sealed the latest success.

And boss Law was delighted with what he saw on Boxing Day.

“St Neots are a very organised side,” he said.

“As a team, they don’t defend as a whole and while that might be seen as a weakness, it is actually a strength because it makes them very good on the counter-attack and they have players who really come alive in the final third.

“They will probably feel they were unfortunate to go in 1-0 down at half-time because they were better than us for 25 minutes.

“They had a 10-minute spell in the second half and they got the goal but, from there, I thought we really moved through the gears.

“We moved up to a different level and we scored three excellent goals.

“Overall, especially in the second half, I thought it was a very impressive performance.

“Boxing Day always has a tendency to throw up some strange results. So for us to come through it with a good victory was very pleasing. I was very happy with the way we went about our business.

“We have had two wins, we have scored 10 goals and we have taken six points so it has been a very good Christmas for us.”