Early start for Diamonds' and Poppies' derby-day showdown

The Easter Monday derby between AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Kettering Town at Hayden Road will kick-off at the earlier time of 1pm.

The second derby-day of the season had been due to start at 3pm but Diamonds have now confirmed the kick-off time has now been brought forward on the advice of Northamptonshire Police.

The clash, which is the penultimate game of the regular season for both clubs as well as being Diamonds’ final home match of the campaign, is expected to attract a big attendance.

There could be plenty riding on the game with the Poppies currently chasing the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central title and Diamonds being in contention for a play-off place.

However, Diamonds have also confirmed that the game will not be all-ticket and that the usual matchday admission prices will apply for both home and away supporters while further details about the game will be confirmed in “due course”.

The first clash between the two this season attracted a season-high attendance of 2,147 to Latimer Park on New Year’s Day as the Poppies claimed a dramatic 2-1 victory thanks to Rhys Hoenes’ stoppage-time header.