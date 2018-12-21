Another tricky test as Poppies bid to get over their blip

Kettering Town will be looking to hit back from their heaviest defeat of the season so far when they take on Hitchin Town at Latimer Park this weekend.

The Poppies have hit a blip in their quest for promotion and last Saturday’s miserable 4-1 loss at Banbury United means Law’s team have now picked up just seven points from their last five matches since beating high-flying rivals Stourbridge 4-2 at home on November 20.

The Glassboys have now opened up a four-point lead over Kettering at the top of the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central and Law knows his team face another tricky test in their final game before Christmas.

Hitchin had endured a poor start to the season, including a 1-0 home loss to the Poppies on the opening day, but they head to Latimer Park having won their last four league matches.

And Law knows the “right mindset” will be crucial for his team after he blamed “individual errors” for the latest setback last weekend.

“We felt we sorted the midfield area out after the Redditch (4-4 draw) and St Ives (3-0 defeat) games and it showed against Lowestoft (a 3-0 win),” the Poppies boss said.

“But last weekend, there were individual errors that were caused by the wrong mindset or poor decision-making that really cost us. There were players making mistakes that you wouldn’t expect from them.

“We have to acknowledge that teams are happy to settle for a draw and sit on their 18-yard box against us and that puts the emphasis on us to try to break them down and ensure we don’t make mistakes when they hit us on counter-attacks.

“It’s another tough game this weekend, Hitchin have had a good run of late.

“They will be a tough animal and the question will be whether they come out and play us. Whatever they do, we have to make sure we are ready and have the right mindset for another tough battle."