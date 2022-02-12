Kettering Town win on the road while AFC Rushden & Diamonds move into the top five

Callum Stead scored his first goal for Kettering Town as they secured a 2-1 victory at Blyth Spartans. Picture by Peter Short

Callum Stead scored his first goal for Kettering Town as they maintained their place in the top seven of the Vanarama National League North with a 2-1 victory at Blyth Spartans.

The Poppies made the perfect start as they took the lead inside the first two minutes when Callum Stead seized on a mistake in the Blyth defence and slotted home his first goal for the club.

But the hosts levelled after 20 minutes when Robbie Dale’s free-kick deflected off the defensive wall and beat Jackson Smith in the Kettering goal.

However, the Poppies regained the lead three minutes before half-time when Decarrey Sheriff played in Jordon Crawford and his deflected effort looped over home stopper Alex Mitchell and into the net.

There were few chances after the break as Kettering saw things out to secure a first-ever win at Croft Park and ensure the long trip home was a happy one.

Ty Deacon scored both goals as AFC Rushden & Diamonds claimed a 2-1 victory at Barwell to move into the Southern League Premier Central play-off places for the first time this season.

There were chances at both ends in the first half with the closest Diamonds coming to a goal when Nathan Tshikuna’s curling shot was brilliantly tipped onto the woodwork.

Barwell struck the crossbar themselves in the second half with home captain Brady Hickey out of luck.

But it was Diamonds who made the breakthrough just past the hour when Ty Deacon latched onto a long ball over the top and slid the ball past the goalkeeper for his ninth goal since joining the club.

And Deacon wrapped things up late on when he seized on a loose ball and slotted home.

There was still time for Ben Stephens to pull a goal back for Barwell but it didn’t matter as Diamonds saw things out.