Kettering Town will try to 'turn a few heads' again as they take on leaders

Paul Bastock and Ian Culverhouse pictured during Kettering Town's goalless draw at Kidderminster Harriers

The Tynesiders have things in their own hands at the top of the table after they came back from 2-0 down to beat Darlington 4-2 on Easter Monday while second-placed Brackley Town suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Boston United.

It means Gateshead will arrive at Latimer Park with a four-point advantage at the top with four to play.

But they will be coming up against a Poppies team who still have plenty to play for themselves.

Kettering are now in possession of the final play-off place after a hard-fought 0-0 draw at fourth-placed Kidderminster Harriers on Monday.

The Poppies have been defying the odds for the majority of a highly-impressive campaign and Bastock is hoping they can do it again on Saturday.

“We’ll be back in and we will look at Gateshead’s strengths and weaknesses, which there aren’t many of,” the Kettering assistant-manager said.

“But we will be working on it and Cully (manager Ian Culverhouse) will try to come up with a cunning plan.

“Nobody wants to come to our place.

“Guiseley came and beat us at our own game. Gateshead certainly aren’t one of those teams who will want to play long because it’s not their style.