Kettering Town urged to 'keep it going'

Kettering Town manager Paul Cox. Picture by Peter Short

Paul Cox has urged his Kettering Town players to “keep going” as they gear up for a trip to Bradford (Park Avenue) on Saturday.

The Poppies moved up to eighth in the Vanarama National League North after a fine 3-0 win over Curzon Ashton at Latimer Park last weekend.

That was their third victory from the last four games and it has seen them move to within one point of the play-off places.

Boss Cox, whose team host Kidderminster Harriers next Tuesday night, is hoping his team can set up an “exciting” second half of the season but insists no-one is getting carried away but the recent upturn in fortunes.

“We have taken nine points from the last 12 available and I think we deserved more, I felt we deserved something out of the Brackley away game,” the Poppies manager said.

“We are getting a level of consistency but we have to keep going.

“I said after the game on Saturday that it’s making the second half of the season become exciting.

“We have to manage expectations but the boys are in good form, we are getting some bodies back, we hope there will be some incomings and hopefully we can carry this on.

“No-one is getting carried away. We will look at it on a game-by-game basis and see where we are.