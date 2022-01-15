Kettering Town up to eighth after home win, AFC Rushden & Diamonds lose at leaders while Corby Town draw

Callum Powell scored twice as Kettering Town beat Curzon Ashton 3-0 at Latimer Park to move up to eighth in the National League North

Kettering Town moved up to eighth in the Vanarama National League North after a fine 3-0 victory over Curzon Ashton at Latimer Park.

The Poppies handed a debut to defender Kevin Joshua, who has joined on loan from West Bromwich Albion, while they also announced another new signing in the form of Irish striker Michael Conlon ahead of the game and he started on the bench.

And Joshua marked his debut by setting up the opening goal as Callum Powell latched onto his pass before finding the net after 20 minutes.

The Poppies had to wait until the 76th minute to double their advantage with Powell doubling his tally after he was set up by Connor Kennedy.

Curzon were reduced to 10 men when Matthew Challoner was sent-off for a challenge on Alex Brown and Kettering wrapped things from the resulting free-kick when George Cooper headed home.

The win means Paul Cox's team are now just one point off the play-off places ahead of next weekend's trip to Bradford (Park Avenue).

AFC Rushden & Diamonds became the latest team to fall to runaway leaders Banbury United as they were beaten 2-0 on the road in the Southern League Premier Central.

But things could have been so different for Diamonds when they were awarded a first-half penalty after AJ George had been fouled in the penalty area. But Nathan Tshikuna was off target with his spot-kick as it went wide of the post.

And they were made to pay as Banbury opened the scoring four minutes into the second half when former Diamonds striker Chris Wreh headed home from a free-kick.

Substitute Ravi Shamsi went close for Diamonds but the table-topping Puritans secured another win with three minutes to go when Liam Dolman put through his own net.

Andy Peaks' team will bid to bounce back on Tuesday night when they host Needham Market.

Corby Town were forced to settle for a second draw in a row as they were held to a 0-0 stalemate by Yaxley in the Northern Premier League Midlands at Steel Park.

The Steelmen did have their chances to win it, most notably late on when James Clifton was out of luck as his effort came back off the crossbar.