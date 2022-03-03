Kettering Town to increase security for Guiseley clash

The move has come after troubled flared following the Poppies' 2-2 draw with AFC Telford United in the Vanarama National League North on February 22.

A man suffered a stab wound during a brawl immediately after the game while three people were arrested after police were called.

Kettering are now preparing for their first home game at Latimer Park since that incident and have confirmed that their stewards will be supporters by "a specialist third party company" while there will also be a "visible presence" from Northamptonshire Police for their clash with the Lions.

Latimer Park

In a statement issued today (Thursday), the Poppies said: "We look forward to welcoming our loyal fans, along with those supporting the Lions to Latimer Park this coming Saturday, for what we expect to be a hard fought but fair game.

"We want to reassure all fans, ours, theirs and neutrals that every true football fan is welcome at Latimer Park and you will be made to feel that way come Saturday.

"Sadly, following recent events, we have had to take additional steps, which will see an increased level of stewarding.

"This will include support from a specialist third party company and a visible presence from Northants Police, all there to support our own stewards.

"PLEASE be aware that this may increase the time it will take to get fans into the ground and we therefore ask all supporters to arrive at the turnstiles in plenty of time.

"To our friends travelling to support Guiseley we can confirm that tickets can be purchased on the day at the turnstiles (cash payments) or via the bar in our club house (cash and card payments). We will do everything we can, to get everyone in as fast as possible, but we ask for your patience on the day. Your safety and security is paramount to our club.

"We are not planning on enforcing segregation within the ground and ask all fans to show what football is about, that we can support different teams and still have a great day out.

"If anyone spots anything that concerns them then please inform a club steward and we will take action."

"And one last but very important request .. Enjoy the game."