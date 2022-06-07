Kettering Town snap up White and Toseland

Lee Glover welcomes Lewis White to Kettering Town

The new Poppies boss has made his first two signings of the summer as he prepares to lead the club into their new Vanarama National League North campaign.

Kettering have signed centre-back Lewis White, who recently left Corby Town after an impressive 2021/22 campaign for the Steelmen.

And there is also a return to Latimer Park for attacking full-back Ben Toseland.

He previously played for the Poppies under Marcus Law, making his debut in 2017 before going on to make 67 appearances, scoring four goals.

Since leaving Kettering he has played for Peterborough Sports and St Ives Town where he was voted the supporters’ player of the year last season.

It has also been confirmed that the trio of Rhys Sharpe, Decarrey Sheriff and Saul Saul Milovanovic have agreed terms for the next campaign.