Kettering Town snap up Stead as Barrett signs a contract

Kettering Town have completed the signing of striker Callum Stead from Hitchin Town.

The frontman becomes the third addition to the Poppies squad since Ian Culverhouse took charge and looks to be a direct replacement following the departure of Callum Powell to Southend United for an undisclosed fee.

Despite a season of struggle for Hitchin in the Southern League Premier Central, Stead has been in superb form with 12 goals in the league - putting him in the top 10 of the goalscoring charts for that division.

Callum Stead, pictured during his stint at South Shields, has signed for Kettering Town from Hitchin Town

Stead left Hitchin to join Northern Premier League outfit South Shields earlier this season but then returned to Top Field where his fine form in front of goal continued and he has scored four goals in the last four league matches.

But the former Luton Town Academy prospect, who has also played for Welwyn Garden City and Biggleswade Town in the past, has now joined Kettering and is set to be included in the squad when they take on Leamington in the Vanarama National League North at Latimer Park tomorrow (Saturday).

And, in a further boost for the Poppies, it has been confirmed that right-back Connor Barrett has put pen-to-paper on a contract with the club.

The 19-year-old joined Kettering last summer having been released by Burnley and has produced a number of eye-catching performances during the campaign.

Connor Barrett has been rewarded with a contract after a number of impressive displays for Kettering Town this season. Picture by Peter Short