Kettering Town snap up midfielder Saul
Paul Cox has made a new addition to his squad
Wednesday, 22nd December 2021, 10:11 am
Kettering Town have completed a new signing.
The Poppies have snapped up young Serbian midfielder Saul Milovanovic who will be available for whenever the club's next fixture is played after their festive programme was thrown off course by positive Covid-19 cases within the squad and backroom staff this week.
In a statement confirming the new signing, the Poppies said: "The youngster has played for Norwich City and Huddersfield Town's U23s and will be a good addition to the side.
"On behalf of the club we would like to welcome Saul to Latimer Park and hope he has a happy and successful time with the Poppies."