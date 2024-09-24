Kettering Town sign former Cobblers and England Under-21s striker Marvin Sordell

Marvin Sordell in action for the Cobblers at Notts County in April, 2019

Kettering Town have added to their attacking options with the signing of former Northampton Town and Bolton Wanderers striker Marvin Sordell.

The 33-year-old is a former England Under-20, Under-21 and Under-23 international, and was also part of the Great Britain squad for the 2012 Olympics.

He has been tempted out of retirement by Poppies boss Richard Lavery, with Sordell's most recent senior recorded match for the Cobblers in a 2-2 draw at Notts County back in April, 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sordell has been very open about his own mental health issues, stating it was the reason for his retirement from playing at the age of 28 five years ago, and has worked tirelessly in recent years raising awareness about the issue in football.

Marvin Sordell celebrates for England Under-21s against Israel in 2011

Announcing the surprise signing, Kettering Town released statement that read: "Kettering Town Football Club are delighted to announce that former Northampton Town loanee Marvin Sordell has joined the club.

"Marvin, a greatly experienced forward, played for Stuart Pearce’s Great Britain Olympic side in 2012, having played for England Under 20 and 23 sides.

"He has been out of the game for a while but wants to be back in the game he cherishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to wish him every success and hope he enjoys his time at Latimer Park, welcome Marvin."

Marvin Sordell played for Team GB in the 2012 Olympics tournament

A delighted Lavery said: "“I am pleased to get another player with plenty of experience coming into the club.

"Marvin has been out of action for a little while but we believe he can add another dynamic to the squad.”

His signing for Kettering sees Sordell resume a career that saw him play for the likes of Watford, Charlton Athletic, Burnley, Burton Albion and Coventry City, as well as Bolton and the Cobblers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In all, he has made more than 300 senior appearances, scoring 67 goals.

He could form an all-former Premier League frontline at Latimer Park alongside former Newcastle United man Nile Ranger, who joined the club earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the Poppies have been drawn at home to Gainsborough Trinity in the third qualifying round of the FA Troiphy.

Trinity play in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division.

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, October 5 at Latimer Park with a 3pm kick-off.