Kettering Town set to return to action

Ty Deacon is set to be included in Kettering Town's squad tonight after joining from AFC Rushden & Diamonds. Picture courtesy of Paul Cooke/Kettering Town FC

Kettering Town are set to return to Vanarama National League North action tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm kick-off).

The Poppies are due to take on AFC Telford United at Latimer Park, although the game is subject to a preliminary pitch inspection which will take place at midday.

Kettering’s home clash with York City was called off due to a waterlogged pitch at the weekend and, with Hereford winning 3-2 at Chester, it meant Ian Culverhouse’s team dropped out of the play-off positions.

Jack Smith has joined Kettering Town on loan from Stevenage for the rest of the season. Picture by Paul Cooke/Kettering Town FC

This evening’s opponents Telford have endured a tough season so far and will arrive at Latimer Park tonight sitting second-from-bottom in the table and just a point clear of bottom side Farsley Celtic who occupy the sole relegation spot.

The Poppies, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five matches and claimed a 2-1 success at Blyth Spartans in their last outing on February 12.