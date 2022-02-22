Kettering Town set to return to action
The Poppies are due to take on AFC Telford United at Latimer Park this evening (Tuesday)
Kettering Town are set to return to Vanarama National League North action tonight (Tuesday, 7.45pm kick-off).
The Poppies are due to take on AFC Telford United at Latimer Park, although the game is subject to a preliminary pitch inspection which will take place at midday.
Kettering’s home clash with York City was called off due to a waterlogged pitch at the weekend and, with Hereford winning 3-2 at Chester, it meant Ian Culverhouse’s team dropped out of the play-off positions.
This evening’s opponents Telford have endured a tough season so far and will arrive at Latimer Park tonight sitting second-from-bottom in the table and just a point clear of bottom side Farsley Celtic who occupy the sole relegation spot.
The Poppies, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last five matches and claimed a 2-1 success at Blyth Spartans in their last outing on February 12.
Kettering are set to include two new signings in their squad following the arrivals of Jack Smith on loan from Stevenage and striker Ty Deacon who has joined from county rivals AFC Rushden & Diamonds.