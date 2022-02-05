Kettering Town secure a point as they close in on play-offs, defeat for Rushden & Diamonds and Corby Town

Connor Kennedy. Photo: Peter Short

Kettering Town sit a point off the play-off spots following a 1-1 draw with Leamington.

Dan Turner handed the Brakes the lead after three minutes, before an own goal secured a share of the spoils for Ian Culverhouse's Poppies in the National League North.

Town ended the game with 10 men following the dismissal of Connor Kennedy for two bookable offences.

Rushden & Diamonds were beaten 2-0 at Rushall Olympic.

Alex Collard's own goal and a finish from Daniel Glover settled it for the hosts, although Diamonds are level on points with fifth-placed Alvechurch in the final play-off spot, with games in hand.