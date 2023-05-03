Kettering Town owner Jeune steps away from club ‘with immediate effect’

The bombshell news was confirmed in a statement today (Wednesday) after speculation had grown about the club’s position following their relegation from the Vanarama National League North last weekend.

Jeune’s departure ends a more than 10-year stint with the club after he had played a key role in helping them survive financial oblivion in 2012.

Jeune then helped secure the club’s survival, oversaw the move to Latimer Park where they still play now and guided them through the tough times of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ritchie Jeune has confirmed his time as owner of Kettering Town is now over. Picture by Peter Short

As owner, he oversaw two promotions to lead them back into Step 2 of the non-League pyramid, although this season was, as he described it, “devastating” as the Poppies were relegated on the final day of the campaign.

Jeune confirmed that he leaves the club “debt free” and that the current board will now be “dissolved” with a new board to be appointed with “the task of sustainably running the club and looking for a new owner”.

In his statement, Jeune said: “(It’s been a) devastating end to the season for everyone connected to the club and, with that, it is time to look forward.

“It has been a difficult season, for all of us, and it has been clear from as early as June that there was a growing discontent from many in the fanbase, regarding the direction the club has taken.

“I have always said that I am only the custodian of the club, that managers and owners alike will come and go, with the only constant being the fan base.

“If the fans do not believe in the direction of travel for the club, then the club can never reach its full potential.

“As the season unfolded and the numerous rumours of takeovers swirled around Latimer Park, the intent of many in the fanbase to embrace new ownership was clear.

“To that aim, I confirm that I will be stepping away from Kettering Town FC with immediate effect.

“The current board of directors will be dissolved and a new board appointed who will take on the task of sustainably running the club and looking for a new owner.

“Over the course of the year, I have approached several prominent local businesspeople, with affiliation to KTFC, with a view to them taking over the mantle and pushing the club forward, in a way more in-line with the aspirations of the fan base.

“Unfortunately, none of these individuals wanted to take up the challenge.

“Likewise, I had several approaches from other non-connected parties enquiring about a takeover, but our precarious league position understandably was always a limiting factor, in their decision-making process.

“Now that our position is known and, with a fresh board, there should be no hinderance to new ownership arriving.

“I leave the club in a much more stable position than when I took over.

“We achieved our aim of returning to the National League North, we are within the borough, albeit not in the heart of Kettering, and we are debt free.

“There have been, for me, more highs than lows, a few mistakes on the way but I would hope that the fanbase would see my tenure as a positive period in the club’s long and rich history.

“There are too many people to thank for them to be listed here, but I thank all those who have supported me from the dark days of Nene Park, the mayhem of the season at Corby and the unbelievable scramble to pass the first ground grading at our current home Latimer Park through to today.