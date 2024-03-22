Former Kettering Town star Billy Kellock has died at the age of 70

The Scot, who was part of the Poppies side that reached the FA Trophy final at Wembley in 1979, died this week at the age of 70.

Kellock was an all-action, all-round midfielder who had the ability to strike shots from long range.

He enjoyed two spells at Rockingham Road, the first from 1976 until 1979, and the second from 1986 until 1988.

Billy Kellock pictured in his Cardiff City days

He scored his 94th goal for the club in his final appearance, a 4-0 NFA HIllier Senior Cup win over Wellingborough Town.

A Poppies club statement read: "The club is saddened to learn ofthe passing of former Poppies legend Billy Kellock.

"Glasgow-born Billy originally joined the Poppies in 1976 after a Football League career with Aston Villa, Cardiff City and Norwich City.

"He was a prolific goalscorer in his first tenure at the club, but perhaps his most notable goal came against Dagenham on April 21, 1979.

"That was at Rockingham Road in front of a crowd of 6,829 when his strike secured the Poppies' first visit to Wembley, becoming the first club in the county to reach the 'Twin Towers'.

"Billy originally joined the Poppies from Chelmsford City, but left Kettering in 1979 without playing a game in the newly-formed Alliance Premier, making a £25,000 move to Peterborough United.

"He also made appearances for Luton Town, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Southend United, Port Vale and Halfax Town.

"Billy returned to Rockingham Road in July 1986, scoring on his home debut in a 2-0 home win over Bath City, and one of his cup goals was the opener in Kettering's 3-1 GMACC victory over Hendon.

"Billy left the Poppies in February, 1988, to work abroad.

"He had two spells at the club, making 247 appearances and scoring 94 goals.

"The club would like to express their sincere condolences to his family."