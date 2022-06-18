Kettering Town make moves as Stohrer stays, Graham arrives and Cooper returns

Having seen a number of players leave this summer, new Poppies boss Lee Glover is now beginning to put his squad together.
On Friday night, Kettering confirmed long-serving Gary Stohrer, who was inducted into the club’s Hall of Fame at the end of last season, has agreed a new deal.
Stohrer has, so far, made 172 appearances for the Poppies, scoring six goals.
Kettering also announced today (Saturday) their third new signing of the summer with striker Jordan Graham making the move to Latimer Park.
Graham was with AFC Rushden & Diamonds at the end of last season, scoring three goals in five appearances as they just missed out on a play-off place in the Southern League Premier Central.
Graham has previously played at the likes of Oxford United, Mansfield Town and Hednesford Town and has been making his way back to fitness following a serious knee injury that kept him out of action for over a year.
And the Poppies rounded off a busy 24 hours with the news that George Cooper will be returning on a season-long loan deal from Mansfield Town.
The young defender spent a large portion of last season on loan at Kettering, delivering a string of impressive performances while also winning the Goal of the Season award for his long-range blockbuster in the 4-0 win at Leamington in December.
Boss Glover had already completed the signings of Lewis White and Ben Tosland this summer while Rhys Sharpe, Decarrey Sheriff and Saul Milovanovic had already been retained from last season’s squad.