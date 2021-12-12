The Kettering Town players were left dejected after they let a 2-0 lead slip in their 2-2 draw at AFC Telford United. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town squandered a 2-0 lead for the second week in a row as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw at lowly AFC Telford United in the National League North.

After the Poppies had been beaten 3-2 by Boston United having led 2-0 last weekend, history went close to repeating itself at the New Bucks Head.

Once again, things started well with the in-form Jordon Crawford scoring his second goal in as many games after good play from Gerry McDonagh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawford struck the crossbar with a header but just a minute later they doubled their advantage when a good move involving Gary Stohrer and McDonagh ended with Alex Brown tapping home.

Telford came out firing in the second half and pulled a goal back just past the hour when Theo Streete forced the ball home following a corner.

The Poppies had chances to grab a third, not least when a header towards goal was blocked by a Kettering player while Crawford and Brown also went close again.

But they were hit by a late equaliser as Kai Williams finished things off following another scramble in the Poppies’ penalty area with just three minutes to go.

There was still time for Crawford to rattle the crossbar again in stoppage-time but honours ended even with the Poppies sitting in 15th place in the table ahead of their trip to Leamington next weekend.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ three-game winning streak came to an end as they suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Stratford Town in the Southern League Premier Central.

Things were looking good for Andy Peaks’ side when they went in front just before half-time when a fine 25-yard free-kick from Nathan Tshikuna found the bottom corner.

But the second half belonged to Stratford.

They equalised 10 minutes into the second half with Jack Storer’s 30-yard effort beating Dean Snedker and the same player completed the turnaround with a shot from the edge of the box.

And Stratford wrapped up the points late on when Snedker saved an initial effort but Ashley Sammons curled the rebound home.

Diamonds, who sit in ninth place in the table, will hope to bounce back when they head to Tamworth on Tuesday night.

The problems are mounting for Corby Town and boss Gary Mills after they suffered a fourth defeat in a row, going down 2-1 at Northern Premier League Midlands strugglers Wisbech Town.

The Steelmen fell behind after 23 minutes when Sam Bennett’s deflected strike beat Matt Hall.

Corby did level early in the second half when Elliot Sandy’s lobbed ball into the box was headed home by Northampton Town loanee Josh Flanagan.

But it was the Fenmen who took the points as they secured only their third win of the season so far thanks to Bennett’s second goal of the game in stoppage-time.