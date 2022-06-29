Kettering Town legend Solkhon signs for Harborough

Brett Solkhon has signed for Harborough Town. Picture by Peter Short

The 39-year-old has linked up with former Poppies assistant-manager Mitch Austin as Harborough prepare for their first-ever season at Step 4 in the Northern Premier League Midlands division.

Solkhon made 598 appearances for Kettering, scoring 118 goals across three spells with the club and was with St Ives Town last season as they finished in 15th place in the Southern League Premier Central.

He did appear for Harborough on a dual registration during the 2021/22 campaign but has now joined the Bees on a permanent basis, much to the delight of manager Austin.

“I am so glad we have the signature of Brett for Harborough Town,” Austin said.

“Having played almost 600 games for Kettering Town, Brett is absolutely the player we need to provide even more experience and determination to our fantastic squad.

“Brett is fantastically fit and will motivate and lead the players around him as we embark on Step 4 football.”

Austin, who was assistant-manager to Marcus Law at Latimer Park during the 2017/18 campaign, has enjoyed a superb time at the Harborough Town Community Ground.

Last season, he led them to the United Counties League Premier Division South title and they completed a treble by winning the Hinchingbrooke Cup and the UCL Champions Cup as well as having a good run in the FA Vase.