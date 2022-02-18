Kettering Town just need to keep going, says Bastock

Kettering Town assistant-manager Paul Bastock. Picture by Peter Short

Paul Bastock insists Kettering Town will just “keep our heads down and keep going” as they gear up for a big game at Latimer Park this weekend.

An impressive 2-1 success at Blyth Spartans last Saturday, which saw Callum Stead’s first goal for the club and Jordon Crawford’s deflected effort seal the points, kept the Poppies in seventh spot - the final play-off position - in the Vanarama National League North.

It’s now five games without defeat for new boss Ian Culverhouse and assistant Bastock but a tough test awaits on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

York City were among the favourites for automatic promotion this season and, while their campaign hasn’t gone as many expected, they are on a good run themselves with Tuesday’s 3-1 win over AFC Telford United moving them to within three points of the Poppies with two games in hand.

Kettering have, so far, been one of the surprise packages of the season in the National League North.

And Bastock said: “It’s a big game but every game is a big one when you’re in the position we are in at the moment.

“You’ve just got to keep the momentum going and keep it rolling.

“But our season won’t be defined by what happens on Saturday. There is still a lot of football to be played.

“We just want to keep our heads down, keep going and see where it takes us.”

Last Saturday’s victory was Kettering’s first-ever success at Croft Park.

Bastock admitted a tactical change from Culverhouse paid off in the second half to wrap things up and ensure the long journey home was a happy one.

“We changed our shape in the second half and the lads carried it out really well, we limited Blyth to not a lot in the second half,” he added.

“It was like a basketball game in the first half but the gaffer changed the shape and they took it on board.

“It was a long trip and a long day. I don’t remember coming back from there with three points many times as a player so it was lovely to come back and enjoy the ride home for once.”

There have been a couple of departures from Latimer Park this week.

Riccardo Calder, who signed for the club last summer but has had a campaign blighted by a serious leg injury, left the club yesterday (Thursday).