Kettering Town in a rush to find ‘proven’ manager to replace Richard Lavery

Richard Lavery left his role as manager of Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town are aiming to have Richard Lavery's successor as first team boss in place at Latimer Park within a matter of weeks.

The Poppies have released a statement inviting applications for the job, saying 'an unexpected opportunity has arisen' following Lavery's surprise departure by mutual consent on Tuesday, and that they are looking to make 'an early appointment'.

The club has made it clear they are looking for a ‘proven’ operator at Step Three or above, with Kettering having an 'immediate ambition' to win promotion to the National League North, and to even go beyond that.

"The club currently plays at Step Three of the National League system in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central Division, having achieved a second position finish last season.

"The club has the immediate ambition to return to Step Two of the National League system and aspires to reach Step One as soon as possible.

"The successful candidate will already have managed at Step Three or higher, and will have coaching and analytical skills to match their other proven managerial skills.

"Applications in the first instance, to include a full CV, should be sent to [email protected] to be received no later than 26/05/25.

"It is anticipated that interviews will be held no later than 31/05/25 with a view to an early appointment."

Lavery left the Poppies on Tuesday after 15 months in the job.

He took the team from deep relegation trouble last February to safety before the end of last season, and then to the runners-up finish in the Premier Central in 2024/25.

They would go on to reach the play-off final, but despite home advantage and leading 2-1 with just 20 minutes remaining, they were beaten 4-2 by AFC Telford United to ensure they stayed at Step Three.