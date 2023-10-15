Kettering Town humbled as five-star Chesterfield cruise through in the FA Cup

The Kettering Town players thank the travelling supporters after the FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield (Picture: Peter Short)

There was a sense of after the lord mayor's show at 5pm in a small corner of Derbyshire for Poppies fans.

Once the FA Cup fourth round qualifying draw had been made it was already clear how events would unfold - Kettering would enjoy their big day out in far grander surroundings before being rapidly sent back down to earth with an almighty bump.

Within 10 minutes, that very script played out in front of the 5,000 gathered at the SMH Group Stadium, as players in red shirts chased blue shadows inside their own half.

Action from the Poppies' 5-0 FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield (Picture: Peter Short)

Despite the lack of possession, it was Kettering who had the first shot on target when Dan Jarvis launched a solo attack in his own half before firing the ball straight into the arms of Ryan Boot on 29 minutes.

That moment was a rare flurry as Chesterfield serenely and crisply passed the ball to all parts of the field - only kept at bay by strong tackles from Lewis White and Kelvin Langmead.

The inevitable breakthrough came eight minutes before the break.

A corner from the right hand side was kept in play by Tom Naylor allowing a second cross to come in and Ollie Banks to nod home.

Billy Johnson needed to perform acrobatics on 39 minutes to deny Banks from 25 yards out and doubling the hosts lead.

Minutes later and the left post came to Kettering's aid as again Banks made room for a shot inside a busy penalty area before hitting the frame of the goal and White could clear.

The onslaught continued in the second half with former Northern Ireland international Will Grigg and Rothwell lad Michael Jacobs forcing saves within the first four minutes of the restart.

Grigg finally doubled the Spireites' lead on the hour mark tapping in just yards out and Kettering shoulders visibly dropped.

The third goal was a stunning 25 yard effort from Darren Oldakern the agonisingly passed the glove of Johnson into the top right corner.

At this stage fans feared a cricket score as Chesterfield attacked at will.

Kettering did spark into life briefly after the third goal with Jarvis surging forward but unable to get a shot off and Ben Toseland unaware he had more time to place a shot from a corner.

Substitute Ryan Colclough made an immediate impact by placing a cross to Ash Palmer who scored Chesterfield's fourth at the second attempt on 78 minutes. Naylor rounded off the win with a fizzing strike that went under Johnson seven minutes later.

The majority of the 515 Kettering fans stayed the full time whistle and enjoyed a final few moments of the cup dream as players and supporters embraced.

That warmth of feeling is needed more than ever as the Poppies head towards a difficult period in their league campaign.

Attendance: 5,156 (Kettering 515)