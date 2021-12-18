Kettering Town hit four at Leamington, AFC Rushden & Diamonds win again but Corby Town are beaten

Kettering Town manager Paul Cox saw his team win 4-0 at Leamington

Kettering Town made a welcome return to winning ways with a fine 4-0 victory at Leamington in the Vanarama National League North.

Gary Stohrer made his 150th appearance for the Poppies and they made a perfect start as they took the lead in the seventh minute.

Alex Brown’s run ended with his shot being saved by the home goalkeeper but Crawford was there to tap home to rebound.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were chances at both ends after that but Leamington came close to levelling early in the second half when Kyle Morrison headed a corner against the crossbar.

Connor Johnson had to produce a clearance off the line to keep the Poppies in front and they took advantage when they made it 2-0 with 15 minutes to go.

And it was that man Crawford again as his flicked header from a Harrison Neal free-kick found its way in.

The game was put to bed in emphatic fashion just three minutes later when Mansfield Town loanee defender George Cooper took aim from fully 30 yards and his shot flew into the net.

And the cherry was placed on top of the cake with five minutes to go when Callum Powell was fouled in the penalty area. Crawford, instead of going for his hat-trick, handed the ball to Powell and he made no mistake from 12 yards.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ impressive recent form continued in the Southern League Premier Central as they claimed a 2-1 success at Royston Town.

Diamonds took the lead after 28 minutes when Connor Furlong crossed from the right and Ty Deacon was there to head home.

And the lead was doubled just past the hour when George was brought down in the penalty area and Nathan Tshikuna stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.

Royston pulled one back soon after when Scott Bridges scored into the far corner.

But Diamond saw things out to make it seven wins from their last nine matches.

Corby Town were condemned to a fifth defeat in a row in the Northern Premier League Midlands as Bedworth United claimed a 2-0 victory at a foggy Steel Park.

Following five departures during the week, Gary Mills handed debuts to Northampton Town youngsters Peter Abimbola, Jack Connor and Miguel Ngwa after they joined the club on work experience deals.

But he could only name three substitutes with the likes of Gary Mulligan and Kami Gille unavailable and Curtis Hartley ruled out through injury.

The Steelmen found themselves 1-0 down inside three minutes when Sam Muggleton’s long throw was flicked on and Ryan Nesbitt had time to control the ball before sending a volley into the far corner.

And it was 2-0 on 19 minutes when Nesbitt was there again to head home a cross from the right.

Corby huffed and puffed after but they struggled to create any clear-cut chances and their hopes were hit further in the second half when Joe Curtis was sent-off for a second bookable offence after he hauled down Eesa Sawyers having been dispossessed by the Bedworth man.