Kettering Town handed home draw against Doncaster Rovers after FA Cup heroics

Richard Lavery celebrates Kettering Town's win at Northampton on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town's reward for their stunning FA Cup first round success over Northampton Town at the weekend is a home tie against Doncaster Rovers.

The Sky Bet League Two side will travel to Latimer Park on the weekend of November 29-December 2.

The Poppies will be hoping their exploits at Sixfields on Saturday night will ensure they are once again selected for live television coverage.

Goals from Luca Miller and Nile Ranger secured a dramartic 2-1 win over the Cobblers after extra-time, with the travelling support creating a crackling atmosphere throughout the contest.

The clash with Doncaster is sure to be a sell-out, with the capacity at Latimer Park reported to be 2,400.

The Poppies were one of the final names to be drawn live on BBC2 on Sunday evening, with former Liverpool and England striker Emile Heskey securing them a home tie.

Doncaster are currently fourth in league two, and secured their place in round two with a 1-0 win at fellow fourt tier side Barrow on Saturday.

Rovers are managed by former Peterborough United player and manager Grant McCann, and have won six of their past eight matches in all competitions, losing just once.

Their attack is led by the evergreen Billy Sharp, who once enjoyed a successful loan spell in the county, scoring nine goals in 16 matches for Rushden & Diamonds in 2005.

He has five goals to his name this season.