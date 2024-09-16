Kettering Town handed FA Cup road trip to Southern League rivals St Ives

Nile Ranger slots home Kettering Town's winning penalty against Cleethorpes on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town’s reward for scraping through against Cleethorpes Town on Saturday afternoon is an Emirates FA Cup third qualifying round tie at St Ives Town.

After securing a late, single goal victory via the penalty spot, the Poppies are now just two victories away from potentially securing one of the glamour ties in the first-round proper of the FA Cup.

The first of those hurdles is a tricky away tie against fellow Southern League Premier Central side St Ives Town.

The Saints produced an emphatic home display to beat Berkhamsted 5-0 in the second qualifying stage – just days after losing to Kettering 2-1 in the league.

Boss Richard Lavery was clear after the full time whilst against Cleethorpes that he wanted another home tie for his Poppies side.

But the 4G surface will suit the team’s playing style who ‘clicked’ into place to put in an excellent second half performance and come from behind at St Ives last week.

The tie will be played on the weekend of the September 28 and 29, with the winning side receiving £5,625 from the FA Cup prize fund.