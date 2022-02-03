Kettering Town goal hero Decarrey now has the belief

Decarrey Sheriff has expressed his gratitude to new Kettering Town manager Ian Culverhouse for giving him “belief”.

The Poppies forward has had a week to remember after hitting the only goal of the game in the 1-0 win at Darlington last weekend before scoring twice as Kettering came from behind to beat Southport 2-1 at Latimer Park on Tuesday night - ending the Sandgrounders’ 14-game unbeaten run in the process.

It’s been an impressive revival for Sheriff who was sent out on loan to Peterborough Sports by then-manager Paul Cox at the end of last year.

Decarrey Sheriff takes the congratulations after scoring his and Kettering Town's second goal in Tuesday's victory over Southport. Pictures by Peter Short

The departure of Callum Powell, who was sold to Southend United for an disclosed fee at the end of last week, has opened up an opportunity and Sheriff is seizing it.

Tuesday’s victory saw the Poppies move back up to eighth place in the Vanarama National League North table and to within two points of the play-off places.

And Sheriff believes Kettering find themselves in a division where “anyone can get beaten on any day” as their supporters begin to dream of a surge towards the top seven in the second half of the season.

“I am very thankful to the gaffer (Culverhouse) for putting me in and trusting me,” Sheriff said.

Decarrey Sheriff sealed a fine midweek success with this goal at Latimer Park

“He has given me belief. He just tells me day in, day out to go out there and give my all.

“It’s a big thing for me and I am feeling a lot more confident.

“But the truth is I am not as sharp as I can be. Once I get more games in, hopefully there are good things to come.

“I believe anyone can get beaten on any day in this league.

“Of course, it’s all about how you apply yourself when you’re out there.

“If you have the belief and collectively you bring it all together, then you can beat anyone.”

The games keep coming for Kettering as they entertain Leamington - the fourth time the two teams have met this season - at Latimer Park on Saturday before heading to Alfreton Town next Tuesday night.

And they will go into those with a spring in their step after Tuesday’s impressive victory.

The Poppies fell behind early on when Southport’s Tyler Walton headed home from a long throw.

But Sheriff struck the equaliser on the quarter-hour and then hit the winner on the hour.

“It was a very big win,” he added.

“We have had three games under the new manager and we were unlucky against Kidderminster and then we have come in and trained well and game-by-game we are applying the plan that needs to be done. To get two wins in a row is great.