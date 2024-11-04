Kettering Town fans deserve their FA Cup moment of glory, says Stohrer

Jubilant scenes at the end of the Poppies' 2-1 win at Northampton Town on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Gary Stohrer was in dreamland following Kettering Town's stunning 2-1 FA Cup first round win at Northampton Town on Saturday.

And it was a day that was all the more sweeter for the midfielder, as he was one of a handful of Poppies players who were at the club for last season's 5-0 humbling at Chesterfield in the same competition.

The defeat at the hands of the Spireites was a painful one for Stohrer and the 600 or so Poppies fans who made that trip, with Andy Leese's completely outplayed and outfought.

But it was a very different scenario at Sixfields at the weekend as the supporters were able to celebrate one of the best days in the club's long history.

Kettering's players and fans at the end of the 5-0 defeat at Chesterfield last season (Picture: Peter Short)

The Poppies trailed at half-time through a Connor Johnson own goal, but cheered on by the outstanding 1,500-strong travelling support they fought back.

Local lad Luca Miller headed the equaliser on 66 minutes to force extra-time, and then Nile Ranger popped up with what proved to be the winner just two minutes into the extra half-hour.

The victory sparked wild scenes of jubilant celebration, and Stohrer, a 79th-minute substitute, was a very happy man.

"It is unbelievable," said the central midfielder. "What a result and what a performance from the lads, I am actually lost for words.

Gary Stohrer has fought his way back to fitness after a serious knew injury (Picture: Peter Short)

"The fans deserved this, the backroom staff, everybody, the owners, the volunteers, this is for them, they deserve this."

Stohrer is still working his way back to full fitness after a serious knee injury suffered last season, and he admits it was frustrating not being part of Richard Lavery's revolution from the start.

"When you are looking on from the side and lads are winning, you are buzzing but at the same time you are thinking it's going to be hard to get back in that side," he said.

"But it is a good predicament to be in, and I am happy to bide my time and do what I can for the team.

"On Saturday I went on in the second half, and we did enough to win the game."

It was a real squad effort from the Poppies on Saturday, with 16 players being used, and Stohrer admitted: "One to 11 start the game, but the subs made the difference I think.

"Luca coming on and scoring the goal, and Marv (Sordell) came on and just killed the game as he was so confident on the ball, it was brilliant.

"You are always a bit nervous when the lead is 2-1, but I backed the lads.

"Whitey (Lewsi White) headed absolutely everything, Connor Johnson was solid, and I really wasn't worrying we were going to concede because we were looking so solid.

"I think Northampton then ran out of ideas in the end."

And looking back on that 5-0 beating at Chesterfield 13 months ago, Stohrer said: "It is a world apart, and the supporters deserve it.

"At Chesterfield it didn't go the way we wanted it to, although it was a great day out for the fans.

"That said, it is never great when you lose, and Saturday was the complete opposite, and to win the game is absolutely unbelievable."

Interview by Peter Short