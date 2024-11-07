Kettering Town FA Cup trip is 'the worst nightmare' for Doncaster Rovers

Luca Miller celebrates his equaliser against the Cobblers at Sixfields (Picture: Peter Short)

Richard Lavery has branded the FA Cup second round trip to Kettering Town as being Doncaster Rovers' 'worst nightmare'.

The Sky Bet League Two high-flyers will travel to Latimer Park in a little over three weeks, and Poppies boss Lavery is warning Grant McCann and his players they can expect an uncomfortable time.

Kettering's players are currently on cloud nine following their stunning 2-1 first round success at county rivals Northampton Town, and they also sit top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

And despite the 69 places and three divisions that separate the teams, Lavery is in confident mood that his players can one again produce the goods.

Kettering Town bos Richard Lavery celebrates the win at Northampton with Wes York (Picture: Peter Short)

Asked about the draw against Donny, the Poppies boss said: "I am happy with it.

"I don't mind a home draw, I know how hostile Latimer Park can be, and Doncaster will hate going there and playing on.

"The changing rooms are tight, the pitch isn't great, they are a footballing team, and it is probably their worst nightmare going away to Kettering Town at this minute.

"This competition is made for non-League teams.

"Playing away is different. Look, we won at Northampton on Saturday, but can you do that two or three times?

"Let's be honest, if we played them 100 times we would probably get beat in 99 of them.

"But on the day against Doncaster I fancy us, and I would fancy us against anybody at home."

The match against Rovers is expected to be a complete sell-out, with the current capacity reported to be 2,400, and the club is once again operating a voucher system for supporters to give themselves the best chance of getting a ticket to the big game.

The first opportinity for fans to bag a voucher is by attending Saturday's Premier Central clash with fellow high-flyers Redditch United, with the club announcing a statement to explain how things will work.

It reads: "With our epic win against Northampton Town still fresh in our memories, we now look forward with excitement to the Emirates FA Cup Second Round tie against Doncaster Rovers.

"The date and time of the fixture has yet to be announced. However, as we have been drawn at home, and with the inevitable high demand, we want to ensure that there is a fair and equitable distribution of limited match tickets.

"Therefore, we are again introducing a voucher based ticket allocation process for home tickets for this all ticket cup tie.

"Details of the allocation process, collection and timings will be available shortly. However, the club can confirm that there will be two opportunities to receive vouchers.

"At each of the next two KTFC first team home matches; November 9th 2024 KTFC v Redditch United and November 16th 2024 KTFC v Bedford Town, vouchers can be collected on paid entry, one per paying fan, at the Latimer Park turnstiles.

"Please note that there are a limited number of vouchers available.

"Please arrive early at Latimer Park for both fixtures both to facilitate the voucher distribution and to ensure timely access to the ground."