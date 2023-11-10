News you can trust since 1897
Kettering Town declare Steelmen cup quarter-final clash an all-ticket fixture

Kettering Town have announced that next Tuesday's NFA Hillier Senior Cup clash with old rivals Corby Town will be an all-ticket fixture.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 10th Nov 2023, 10:31 GMT- 2 min read
Kettering Town take on Corby Town in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Tuesday. The sides last met in a lively pre-season clash at Steel Park in August (Picture: Peter Short)Kettering Town take on Corby Town in the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Tuesday. The sides last met in a lively pre-season clash at Steel Park in August (Picture: Peter Short)
And anybody wishing to go to the big quarter-final on November 14 will have to buy their ticket by midnight on Sunday (Nov 12).

No tickets will be available for purchase after that time, with no pay on the turnstiles on match day.

Kettering say they have taken the decision to 'ensure the safety and convenience of all spectators', and allows their stewards on the night to 'better manage crowd numbers and ensure a smooth and secure experience for everyone'.

A Poppies club statement read: "We are excited to host the upcoming Northants FA Hillier Senior Cup fixture between Kettering Town and Corby Town on Tuesday 14th November, at Latimer Park.

"To ensure the safety and convenience of all spectators, we have made the decision to make this match an 'all ticket' game.

"This means that everyone attending the game will need to purchase their tickets in advance.

"No tickets will be available for purchase at the turnstiles on matchday.

"Tickets MUST be purchased by 23:59 on Sunday 12th November. You can do this online, or by popping into our Social Club.

"Note: Any child tickets purchased without an adult ticket will be cancelled and refunded.

"This decision has been made for stewarding purposes, as it allows us to better manage crowd numbers and ensures a smooth and secure experience for everyone in attendance.

"We kindly request that all fans make their ticket purchases promptly to avoid any disappointment.

"This change in ticketing ensures that we can provide the highest level of safety and enjoyment for all supporters, as well as efficient stewarding of the event.

"We appreciate your understanding and cooperation in making this fixture as enjoyable and safe as possible for all attendees."

