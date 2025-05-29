Kettering Town confident they will name new boss in the next seven days

Former Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town could have a new manager in place as early as next week.

The deadline for applications for the role of first team boss at Latimer Park passed earlier this week, and the Poppies have confirmed there has been a lot of interest in the role vacated by Richard Lavery earlier this month.

After a runners-up finish and defeat in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central play-off final to AFC Telford United, Lavery left the club 'by mutual consent' on May 20 when the search for his successor began.

A short-list from all the applications is now being put together, with interviews set to take place over the weekend.

And, 'barring unforeseen delays' the new Poppies boss will be in place at some point next week.

A club statement read: "Kettering Town Football Club has entered the next critical phase in its search for a new first-team manager, as the review process of submitted applications gets underway.

"Following the conclusion of the application window, as set out in the club’s published timetable, the football committee has now begun the task of assessing a significant volume of expressions of interest.

"The club has extended its sincere thanks to all candidates for their applications, together with their enthusiasm and professionalism shown throughout the process.

"The committee is currently focused on refining a shortlist of prospective managers, with formal interviews scheduled to take place in the coming days.

"Barring unforeseen delays, the club anticipates making an official appointment next week."