Kettering Town boss Leese could make appeal over Lewis White red card

​Kettering Town could make an appeal over the sending off of defender Lewis White in Tuesday night's 3-1 defeat at the hands of AFC Telford United.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT
Kettering Town defender Lewis White was shown a late red card in Tuesday's defeat to AFC Telford United (Picture: Peter Short)Kettering Town defender Lewis White was shown a late red card in Tuesday's defeat to AFC Telford United (Picture: Peter Short)
Kettering Town defender Lewis White was shown a late red card in Tuesday's defeat to AFC Telford United (Picture: Peter Short)

White was given a straight red in the 86th-minute of the contest at Latimer Park, and Poppies manager Andy Leese feels the decision was a harsh one.

Particularly as he claims the referee has offered up two different explanations for why he sent the player for an early bath.

"I thought it was a mistimed challenge," said Leese. "And the referee has given two different versions of what happened.

"He has told the players at the time that Lewis was denying the player a goalscoring opportunity, but I went into see him and he had changed his mind.

"He said it wasn't that, and was saying it was a mistimed tackle that did have some intent and was over the top of the ball.

"So he couldn't make his mind up, and I will have a look back at it and see if it is worth appealing, and it is disappointing.

"It is going to be a real blow if we end up losing him for three games as we are stretched and running pretty thinly with the squad at the moment."

Quotes courtesy of Peter Short

Related topics:Poppies