Kettering Town defender Lewis White was shown a late red card in Tuesday's defeat to AFC Telford United (Picture: Peter Short)

White was given a straight red in the 86th-minute of the contest at Latimer Park, and Poppies manager Andy Leese feels the decision was a harsh one.

Particularly as he claims the referee has offered up two different explanations for why he sent the player for an early bath.

"I thought it was a mistimed challenge," said Leese. "And the referee has given two different versions of what happened.

"He has told the players at the time that Lewis was denying the player a goalscoring opportunity, but I went into see him and he had changed his mind.

"He said it wasn't that, and was saying it was a mistimed tackle that did have some intent and was over the top of the ball.

"So he couldn't make his mind up, and I will have a look back at it and see if it is worth appealing, and it is disappointing.

"It is going to be a real blow if we end up losing him for three games as we are stretched and running pretty thinly with the squad at the moment."