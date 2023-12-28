Kettering Town boss Le Masurier’s backing new-signing Andrade to shine

​Boss Jim Le Masurier is confident new signing Bruno Andrade will add some much-needed attacking spark to the Kettering Town team.

Bruno Andrade pictured during his Kettering debut in the 6-0 loss at St Ives (Picture: Peter Short)

​Andrade has signed from Chesham United and made his debut in the 6-0 Boxing Day thrashing at St Ives where he didn't get the chance to show what he can do.

But Le Masurier is backing the Portuguese playmaker to quickly settle in and shine in a red and black shirt.

"We have got Bruno in for a reason," said Le Masurier.

"We feel we lack some attacking quality going forward, which he certainly gives.

"He has been playing at Chesham, and when I came in with Andy (Leese), he was a player we had spoken about.

"The opportunity was there to get him in, and I don't think the St Ives game is any reflection on what we will get from him.

"Hopefully when he does get going and we start performing and working hard as a team we will see his best qualities."

Le Masurier also gave fitness updates on Gary Stohrer, who limped out of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Redditch, and striker Tyrone Lewthwaite, who was taken off after 22 minutes at St Ives.

"Gary's knee is swollen and he is having rehabilitation, he also might have a scan just to double check the extent,” said the Poppies boss.

"So I can't give you any more, other than I don't think it is going to be ready in three or four weeks, and they we will have to assess things.

"Ty has a lower back problem, which is is constantly having work on.

"We thought he would be okay to get more minutes from him at St Ives, although we knew it might be a little bit tight.”

Le Masurier will be hoping that Lewthwaite will be available for the New Year’s Day clash with Stratford Town at Latimer Park.