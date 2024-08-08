Kettering Town boss Lavery makes triple signing on eve of new league season

Kettering Town have signed midfielder Devon Kelly-Adams

Kettering Town have added three new signings to the squad on the eve of the start of the new campaign.

And they have also announced the retention of three more players from last season.

The Poppies kick off the new Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central at Halesowen Town on Saturday, and boss Richard Lavery has boosted his options with the signings Harlain Mbayo, Devon Kelly-Adams and Kai Fifield.

Midfielder Kelly-Adams is the twin brother of former Poppies player Dion and came through the youth system at Coventry City.

New Kettering Town signing Kai Fifield

He has impressed on trial with the Poppies in pre-season, and teams up once again with his former Quorn boss Lavery.

Kelly-Admas has also previously played for Nuneaton Town and Leamington.

Fifield is also a midfielder and is another who has impressed on trial with the Poppies this summer.

Hailing from Northampton, Fifield hit the headlines when he was aged just seven as he was offered a trial with Spanish giants Barcelona.

He has previously played for the likes of St Ives Town, Wellingborough Town, Beaconsfield Town Under-23s and Cogenhoe United.

Mbayo is a central defender, who played in last Saturday’s 4-1 friendly win over Lye Town. He goes straight into the squad for Saturday’s league opener.

The trio who have been retained by the club are goalkeeper Dan Zezeph as well as Huw Dawson and Dan Jarvis.

Gary Stohrer is also training with the squad as he continues his rehabilitation from the serious knee injury he suffered last season.

A club statement read: "Welcome to all, and this is great news as Kettering Town adds proven quality and extensive experience to our 2024/25 squad."