Kettering Town boss Glover pleased with 'a good bit of work'

Jordan Graham signed for Kettering Town last week. Picture courtesy of Poppies Media

After a summer that has seen some key departures from Latimer Park following an eighth-placed finish in the Vanarama National League North last season, the new Poppies boss has begun the process of rebuilding the squad.

He’d already retained the likes of Rhys Sharpe, Saul Milovanovic and Decarrey Sheriff while completing the signings of Lewis White and Ben Toseland.

But things have been stepped up over the last week with long-serving Gary Stohrer agreeing a new deal and George Cooper returning on loan from Mansfield Town after impressing on a similar deal last season.

Glover also completed the signings of striker Jordan Graham, who finished last season at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, and midfielder Keaton Ward who played on loan at AFC Telford United in the previous campaign, including in their 2-2 draw at Kettering in February, before being released by Mansfield.

“Let’s be honest, it’s been very busy since I took the job for a whole manner of reasons,” Glover, who is preparing for the new National League North which gets under way on August 6, said.

“I have certainly had a busy two or three weeks and even managed to get a holiday in where I was also receiving calls and emails!

“I am over the moon with Gary Stohrer staying and George Cooper coming back, they were two we wanted to get sorted and did.

“I always wanted to do something with Jordan Graham.

“If we get him fit, he’s a player and he’s someone who could probably go up a couple of levels.

“He’s got to get fit, he’s got knuckle down and he’s probably going to need someone on his shoulder a lot pushing him.

"But if we get him fit, we’ve got a player here.

“Keaton is a good footballer, he has good balance, a good range of passing and he can get goals.

“We were very fortunate he came to us when three other teams in our league were chatting to him and wanted him.