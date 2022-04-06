Kettering Town boss Culverhouse revels in 'high quality performance'

The Kettering Town players celebrate Connor Kennedy's opening goal in the 2-0 win over York City. Picture by Peter Short

Those were the words of Kettering Town manager Ian Culverhouse after his team made it three wins in a row with a fine 2-0 victory over York City at Latimer Park.

Two goals inside the first 12 minutes from returning captain Connor Kennedy and Callum Stead proved to be enough for the Poppies, who are now level on points with Southport, who currently hold the final play-off place in the Vanarama National League North.

And Culverhouse feels that if his team continue to perform like that, they won’t be far away from the top-seven places at the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The first half was superb, we ran all over them,” the Poppies boss said.

“We started the game with a real, high intensity and I think we caught them.

“That was a performance of high quality, it really was. It was one of the best ones I have seen for a while because of the work-rate and intensity. To a man, they were superb.

“We are getting some combinations going, which is good. It’s a big ask on our surface but we are working on different things and the players are so receptive to what we are trying to give them.

“York are a very good side and they’ll be there at the end. They are a full-time outfit and some high calibre players.

“But this was our day and they deserve all the plaudits they get.

“I hope we can be there at the end. That’s what we are going for. Like I have said before, while we are in touching distance we will give it everything we have got.